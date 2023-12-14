Play Button
Young man dies in 'freak accident' off Irish coast

Young man dies in 'freak accident' off Irish coast
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A young man has died on board a fishing trawler around 200 kilometers off the Cork coast.

It's after he reportedly tripped, and the incident unfolded at around two o'clock this morning.

The man has lost his life on board a Cork-owned fishing boat following what is being described as a 'freak accident'.

It's understood the man was not fishing at the time of the tragic incident.

A coast guard helicopter was scrambled, however, it returned to base when the crew were informed that the man had died.
The fishing boat is due to return to port this evening.

An industry representative says the fishing community is in shock and is thinking of the man's family at this time.

The representative has also requested that the media not release any more details about the incident as the man's family come to terms with what has happened.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

