Gofundme set up for young Carlow man after accident in Italy

A young man from Co Carlow is in a coma with life-threatening injuries following a tragic accident in Italy.

Tom Eustace from Tullow was attending a friend’s wedding in Rome, when a tragic accident occurred. The Eustace family say that Tom is currently “fighting for his life”.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the Eustace family to help with Tom’s medical expenses, rehabilitation costs and the cost of getting him back home to Ireland.

Advertisement

Tom was a member of Tullow Rugby Club until a few years ago and is currently a member of Fighting Cocks GFC club in Co Carlow. "We are shocked and saddened to hear of Tom’s accident during the week. As many of you know, the Eustace family are one of our neighbours and have many family links within the club, along with Tom playing rugby himself,” said a spokesperson from Tullow RFC on Facebook.

Tom’s girlfriend Miriam Holden was in Italy with Tom for the wedding. She has said on social media that “(her) amazing boyfriend is facing some unexpected challenges right now"

She continued to say "If you can, please consider donating to support him during this tough time. Every little bit helps and your support means more than words can express.”

Anyone who would like to donate, can do so via the ‘Tom Eustace’s recovery journey’ page on GoFundMe.com

Advertisement

By Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.