Bayview House: A Blend of History and Modern Luxury in Arthurstown, Co. Wexford

Homes don’t come much more impressive than the stunning Bayview House in Arthurstown, Co Wexford.

This 3 bed detached home sits on a superb one acre site which offers panoramic views of the River Barrow. The property blends modern architecture and historical allure, highlighted by a charming old church ruin dating back to the 14th Century and Norman era within its premises. Renovated in the late 1990s, the house house seamlessly fuses contemporary construction with the nostalgic ambiance of the past, creating a truly one-of-a-kind setting. Accessible through a shared road, an electric gate entrance leads to the property’s paved driveway, lined with stone walls, providing both security and aesthetic appeal.

Upon entering the property through the front door, you are immediately welcomed by a spacious entrance hall, accompanied by an adjoining WC/Utility Room. Positioned to the right of the entrance hall, the kitchen/breakfast room boasts the charm of tile and Honduras pitch pine flooring, complemented by elegant beech countertops. Its amenities include an electric cooker and traditional double glazed sash windows with dual aspects, infusing the space with natural light.

Flowing seamlessly from the kitchen/breakfast room, the dining room awaits, accessible through inviting French doors. This expansive dining area, adorned with Honduras pitch pine flooring, beautifully constructed timber ceilings and dual aspect traditional double glazed sash windows, offers a gateway to the outdoors on the north side of the property, treating occupants to breathtaking views of the water and the serene rear garden.

On the left side of the entrance hall, the sitting room takes stage, showcasing the warmth of Honduras pitch pine flooring, enhanced by dual aspect sash windows that invite the outdoors in and a captivating feature fireplace constructed using salvaged brick and a pitch pine mantle with an old belt fan. Nestled adjacent to the sitting room is Bedroom 1, complete with an ensuite bathroom and adorned with dual aspect windows. Its location ensures both convenience and effortless accessibility. The ground floor also features underfloor heating.

The first floor of the building can be reached via a salvaged pitch pine staircase, leading to a living room which once again boasts Honduras pitch pine flooring, a picture window overlooking the water, dual aspect sash windows and access to a terrace which offers picturesque views of the water and the rear garden. Moving along the hallway, you’ll find a family room adjacent to which is the family bathroom. Bedroom 3, which overlooks the rear garden, is also located in this area. At the end of the hallway, you’ll discover bedroom 2, which includes an ensuite bathroom. This bedroom is adorned with dual aspect sash windows that allow ample sunlight to brighten the space.

The property has been carefully tended to, resulting in remarkable grounds that are located away from the main road providing peace and privacy. At the rear of the property, a generously sized patio area awaits, an ideal setting for entertaining visitors or finding solace as you gaze upon the captivating expanse of the Barrow River and the picturesque rural landscape beyond. This collective arrangement produces an atmosphere of tranquility and elegance.

The property is north facing towards the water and offers a range of modern amenities, including oil central heating for efficient warmth and comfort. The doors are very high-quality pitch pine sheeted doors made specifically for the dwelling while the skirting boards and architraves are also Honduras pitch pine. Alongside this, an advanced EPH heating system is seamlessly accessible through smartphones, allowing convenient temperature control and scheduling. The added feature of external cameras enhances security, enabling vigilant surveillance of the property’s surroundings. The property is also equipped with a house alarm providing security as well as an aesthetically pleasing natural slate roof.

For further details on Bayview House check it out at www.myhome.ie/4733309 or contact selling agent Oliver Pearson of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty on 01 6624511.