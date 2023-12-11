Modern Waterford house just 10 mins walk from City centre goes on sale for just €310,000

Some properties immediately catch the eye when you pass them and this four bedroom doer-upper project in Waterford City is one of them.

15 Grange Lawn is a well-maintained semi-detached house which is a 10 minute walk of the city centre.

Advertisement

Although the property comes in good overall condition you could decide on upgrading internally. You could also upgrade the 115sqm garage although that would be subject to planning permission.

The ground floor has an entrance hall with storage, a dining room with original open fireplace, a living room with gas fireplace in marble surround, a kitchen and a garage with door to the rear. There is also a toilet facility in the ground floor.

Advertisement

The family bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single bedroom with a built-in wardrobe occupy the first floor with the rear double bedroom coming with a large hot-press/storage cupboard.

The fourth double bedroom is located on the second floor and it comes with a built-in wardrobe. It has two large Velux roof windows with integrated blinds overlooking the woodland garden. If you are working from home, the house has a home office space in this room.

The rear garden is beautifully planted with mature flowering trees and shrubs. You do not need to worry about parking as the front has private off-street parking.

Waterford City Centre, is a ten minute walk away as well as the People’s Park. Other nearby amenities include St Anne’s Tennis Club and numerous primary and secondary schools.

When you consider all the benefits this home has to offer, you will surprised at its €310,000 valuation.