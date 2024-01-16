Play Button
Property

One of the few unique round towers left in Ireland is up for sale in Wexford

The Round Tower, Duncannon, Co. Wexford. Photo: My Home.ie
Ayomide Akinshilo
Address:

The Round Tower, Duncannon, Co. Wexford

Price:

€250,000

Agent:

Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

200 years of history in Wexford could be yours for just around €250,000.

A unique round tower, one of the last few remaining in Ireland, is set to be auctioned this Thursday, January 18th in the Auction Room at 1 Westgate, Wexford.

The Round Tower, Duncannon, Co. Wexford. Photo: My Home.ieThe joint selling agents are Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan and Sherry FitzGerald John Radford.

The single-bay two-stage Martello tower in Duncannon, Co Wexford was "dismantled" in 1837 to accommodate alternative use.

From the Round Tower, you can view the Hook Lighthouse

As one of a pair, this unique monument was part of an early nineteenth-century standard prototype. Enjoy panoramic views leading out to Hook Lighthouse in this four-bedroom edifice.

This structure can also be seen at Bartra, Dalkey, Co Dublin, and Bray Co Wicklow.

In recent years, previous owners have added part double glazed windows on the ground floor, oil fired central heating, and some upgraded sanitary ware.

The Round Tower, Duncannon, Co. Wexford

The building would need complete refurbishment and you can give it your style while adhering to its unique history.

While the building has undergone some upgrades in recent years, it would still need some refurbishment. Photo: Myhome.ie

The toilet and bathroom at The Round Tower, Duncannon. Photo: My home.ie

You can customize your forecourt which is currently laid out in grass.

One of the four bedrooms in the Round Tower. Photo: My home.ie

The tower comes with a storage shed and a boiler house.

Restaurants, pubs, shop, cafes and the wonderful award-winning beach in Duncannon are just some of the perks of purchasing the property.

This could be the call you need to own your own tower!

