Property

Stylish four-bed house with riverside view hits the market for €340,000 in Waterford

The front of 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford. Photo: My home.ie
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Address:

River Park, X91 PKN0 Waterford, Ireland

Price:

€340,000

Agent:

Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan

View this property on MyHome.ie

Rarely does a home come on the market with such an appealing look as this stunning four-bed detached house in Gracedieu, Waterford.

And for just €340,000, you could own this spacious and stylish accommodation with the added benefit of a riverside view.

The house at 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford is located near a wide range of amenities including the Waterford Greenway, schools and supermarkets.

This 4-bed semi-detached house overlooking the River Suir comes to the market via Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan.

The front of 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford. Photo: My Home.ie

You can also see the River Suir Bridge and Waterford City from the elevated site of the home.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac at River Park, the property offers easy access to the outer ring road, Waterford city centre, the IDA industrial Estate and SETU.

21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford offers you a stunning view. Photo: myhome.ie

Within the house, there is an entrance hallway, sitting room, large open plan kitchen/dining room, guest WC, four bedrooms (master en suite) and a main bathroom.

The kitchen at 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford. Photo: my home.ie

The main living room at the house. Photo: myhome.ie

Its modern features include floor-to-ceiling UPVC double-glazed windows and gas central heating.

Dining room at 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford. Photo: my home.ie

One of the bedrooms at 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford. Photo: my home.ie

What about summertime? There is a large garden to the rear with stunning views and an outside tap able to host barbecues.

The house also has a gated side entrance and off-road parking.

You can host a sumptous barbecue at the riverside house. Photo: my home.ie

SuperValu, the Waterford Greenway,  local bus routes several primary and secondary schools are within walking distance.

Wake up each morning to a stunning view. Photo: myhome.ie

This is a home that is sure to meet many, if not all of your needs and desires.

