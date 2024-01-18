Stylish four-bed house with riverside view hits the market for €340,000 in Waterford

Rarely does a home come on the market with such an appealing look as this stunning four-bed detached house in Gracedieu, Waterford.

And for just €340,000, you could own this spacious and stylish accommodation with the added benefit of a riverside view.

The house at 21 The Green, River Park, Gracedieu, Waterford is located near a wide range of amenities including the Waterford Greenway, schools and supermarkets.

This 4-bed semi-detached house overlooking the River Suir comes to the market via Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan.

You can also see the River Suir Bridge and Waterford City from the elevated site of the home.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac at River Park, the property offers easy access to the outer ring road, Waterford city centre, the IDA industrial Estate and SETU.

Within the house, there is an entrance hallway, sitting room, large open plan kitchen/dining room, guest WC, four bedrooms (master en suite) and a main bathroom.

Its modern features include floor-to-ceiling UPVC double-glazed windows and gas central heating.

What about summertime? There is a large garden to the rear with stunning views and an outside tap able to host barbecues.

The house also has a gated side entrance and off-road parking.

SuperValu, the Waterford Greenway, local bus routes several primary and secondary schools are within walking distance.

This is a home that is sure to meet many, if not all of your needs and desires.

