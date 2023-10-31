Play Button
17-year-old Irish winger Trent Kone-Doherty signs contract with Liverpool

17-year-old winger Trent Kone-Doherty has signed a professional contract with Liverpool.

He joined the Reds from his hometown club Derry City in July last year.

As a winger he is blessed with skill and pace, he enjoyed a fine first season on Merseyside with the U18s, scoring 11 goals – including three in the UEFA Youth League – before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

He has started 2023-24 in similar form, netting on his U21s debut in August away at Derby County, while continuing to impress with the U18s, for whom he fired in a hat-trick against Sunderland earlier this month.

Kone-Doherty has already trained with Jürgen Klopp's senior squad and has played with the Republic of Ireland team up to U18 level.

By Kenneth Fox

By Kenneth Fox

 

