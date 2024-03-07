Play Button
Andy Farrell names Irish team to face England

Ireland v Scotland – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool B – Stade de France, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Andy Farrell has named his Ireland team to face England this weekend.

Peter O'Mahony captains the team, with Hugo Keenan returning to the squad after recovering from injury.

He joins Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the back three.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield,  with Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park in half-back.

The starting 15 are:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

While on the bench are:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Iain Henderson
20. Ryan Baird
21. Jack Conan
22. Conor Murray
23. Ciaran Frawley

Ireland face England at Twickenham on Saturday, March 9th. The game kicks off at 4:45 pm, and can be watched live on RTÉ2.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

