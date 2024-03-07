Andy Farrell names Irish team to face England

Andy Farrell has named his Ireland team to face England this weekend.

Peter O'Mahony captains the team, with Hugo Keenan returning to the squad after recovering from injury.

He joins Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the back three.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield, with Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park in half-back.

The starting 15 are:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

While on the bench are:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Ciaran Frawley

Ireland face England at Twickenham on Saturday, March 9th. The game kicks off at 4:45 pm, and can be watched live on RTÉ2.

