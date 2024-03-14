Andy Farrell names unchanged team to face Scotland in final Six Nations game

Andy Farrell has named an unchanged Ireland starting team for the final round of the Six Nations against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Ireland will return to a 5/3 split on the bench, with Garry Ringrose and Harry Byrne among the replacements.

Ringrose has been out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, and will make his first appearance for Ireland in 2024 should he come on, while Byrne will provide the fly-half cover with Ciarán Frawley injured.

Iain Henderson is the one to make way, with Ryan Baird providing the cover in the second row.

After coming off early in the first half against England due to a head injury, Calvin Nash passed his HIA assessments to return to the right wing.

While the Grand Slam may be gone, Ireland will win the Six Nations with a victory against Scotland, who will be looking for a response after their shock defeat away to Italy.

Ireland team to face Scotland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster, capt), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caealan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

By Michael Bolton

