Antony available for Manchester United again as police inquiries continue

Manchester United winger Antony will return to training and be available for selection as he continues to cooperate with police inquiries into allegations of violence towards women.

The Brazil international was given a leave of absence on September 10th, but returned to England earlier this week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday, having always strongly denied the accusations.

United have confirmed that the 23-year-old will rejoin training with a view to returning to Erik ten Hag’s side, but he will not be involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Antony has not featured since Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal on September 3rd. Photo: John Walton/PA.

A club statement read: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

The club have provided an update on Antony.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2023

Antony is facing several accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL earlier this month.

Denied allegations

The winger has denied those allegations, as well as further assault claims made by Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or by GMP, and he left the voluntary interview, where he presented evidence to support his strenuous denials, without any restrictions.

United will continue to monitor the situation while police enquiries are going on.

A spokesperson for the charity Women’s Aid said: “We know that this morning’s news from Manchester United about their player, Antony, returning to training and selection while police inquiries continue will have an impact on survivors of domestic abuse.

“We urge the national football organisations to work with specialist services, like Women’s Aid, to provide much-needed guidance for clubs on domestic abuse and the handling of domestic abuse cases.

“An informed, and consistent approach is vital in order to create a society where domestic abuse is not tolerated and we will be writing to the national organisations to raise this.”

By PA Sport Staff

