Noughty Beats
Sport

Barcelona sack Xavi a month after announcing U-turn to keep him as head coach

Barcelona sack Xavi a month after announcing U-turn to keep him as head coach
Xavi will leave his job as Barcelona head coach, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Barcelona have announced that head coach Xavi will leave his position at the end of the season.

The news comes a month after the Barca boss had reversed a decision to step down this summer after two and a half years in charge.

A club statement on Friday confirmed president ​​Joan Laporta had told Xavi that his final game will be against Sevilla on Sunday.

“The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season,” the statement read.

“FC Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, as well as his unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world.

“Xavi Hernandez will lead his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville.

“In the coming days, FC Barcelona will inform about the new structure of the first team.”

By PA Sport Staff

