Daniel Wiffen becomes Ireland's first swimming world champ

Daniel Wiffen became Ireland's first swimming world champion as he stormed to the 800-metre freestyle title in Doha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, half-Irish sprinter Siobhan Haughey grabbed a maiden world title for Hong Kong in the women's 200m freestyle.

Wiffen hung back for most of his race but snatched the lead from Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri at the last turn then powered away to win in seven minutes 40.94 seconds.

The Irishman finished more than two seconds better than Australia's runner-up Elijah Winnington, while Paltrinieri, the Olympic silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, faded to third.

Wiffen's triumph came two months after smashing Grant Hackett's 15-year-old, short course world record at the European championships.

Daniel Wiffen with his gold medal. Photo: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Soaking up cheers at the Aspire Dome pool, he made a phone gesture with his hand and slammed it down.

"Obviously, the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and be on the top podium for Ireland," said the bespectacled 22-year-old.

"It's Ireland's first-ever medal at a world championship level... It's just really cool to say and I'm really happy."

With last year's world medallists from Fukuoka skipping the women's 200m freestyle, Haughey felt pressure to win the event and ultimately delivered in a time of 1:54.89, nearly a second quicker than New Zealand runner-up Erika Fairweather.

"It means so much to me, especially as the past few times, I've just missed out on the podium," Haughey, who won silver in the 100m and 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, told reporters.

"I'm the first [winner] from Hong Kong but hopefully there's more to come in the future."

Haughey is a grand-niece of the late Charles Haughey, the former Fianna Fáil leader who served three terms as taoiseach.

Reporting by Reuters

