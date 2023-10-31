Denise O’Sullivan’s late winner gives Republic of Ireland win over Albania

Denise O’Sullivan scored a late winner as the Republic of Ireland continued their 100 per cent record in Nations League Group B1 with a 1-0 away victory over Albania that was stopped for more than an hour due to wet conditions.

Midfielder O’Sullivan struck from Kyra Carusa’s tee-up in the 88th minute as the Girls in Green made it four wins from as many games in the pool, and under Eileen Gleeson’s interim management.

This triumph was certainly less straightforward than the 5-1 thumping of the same opponents four days earlier in Dublin, with there being doubt come half-time over whether the match would be concluded on Tuesday.

Playing conditions became tricky in the first half, with a considerable amount of water settling on the pitch thanks to a torrential downpour.

Staff work to clear water from the pitch after play was suspended. Photo: Inpho

At half-time, the FAI said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that referee Araksya Saribekyan had opted to suspend play for 60 minutes due to the conditions, with a decision to then be made on resumption.

The subsequent call was for things to continue, with the second half getting under way just under an hour-and-a-half after the first had concluded.

Ireland’s push for a goal included Carusa being denied by goalkeeper Viona Rexhepi and skipper Katie McCabe heading over before O’Sullivan’s late intervention saw them secure all three points.

PA Sport Staff

