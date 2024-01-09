FA Cup fourth round draw: Man City to face Tottenham as Liverpool, Man Utd discover opponents

The fourth round of the FA Cup draw will see current holders Manchester City face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the tie of the round.
Elsewhere, Chelsea face Premier League side Aston Villa who are flying this season under Unai Emery with Liverpool to place Norwich City or Bristol Rovers after a replay.
A few ties are to be replayed and some are not confirmed. The replays will be played the weekend of the 27th of January.
The draw for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round is complete 🤩
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2024
Here are the FA cup third round fixtures;
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.