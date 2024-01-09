FA Cup fourth round draw: Man City to face Tottenham as Liverpool, Man Utd discover opponents

The fourth round of the FA Cup draw will see current holders Manchester City face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the tie of the round.

Elsewhere, Chelsea face Premier League side Aston Villa who are flying this season under Unai Emery with Liverpool to place Norwich City or Bristol Rovers after a replay.

A few ties are to be replayed and some are not confirmed. The replays will be played the weekend of the 27th of January.

The draw for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round is complete 🤩 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2024

Here are the FA cup third round fixtures;

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

