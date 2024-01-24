Play Button
Football rumours: Al-Nassr target Man United’s Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Casemiro file photo, © PA Wire/PA Images
What the papers say

Al-Nassr are planning to offer Manchester United a pair of “audacious” bids for midfielder Casemiro and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Daily Mail reports, in the wake of the Tottenham’s refusal to offload Emerson Royal to the Saudi league outfit.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Also from the Mail, Lyon are said to be targeting winger Arnaut Danjuma in the transfer window, as apparently the 26-year-old’s parent club Villarreal have become frustrated at his lack of game time while on loan at Everton.

According to the Sun, Manchester Untied are leading the race to sign Bologna’s Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee despite interest from Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: The 25-year-old has hinted that he is ready to leave Napoli, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid keen on the Nigerian,  90 Min reports.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Antonio Nusa: Newcastle are considering hijacking Tottenham’s proposed move for Club Bruges’ teenage forward, with Football Insider claiming he is seen as a direct replacement for Miguel Almiron who may leave Tyneside for Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Karim Benzema: Chelsea are interesting in signing the 36-year-old French forward from Al-Ittihad, claims the Guardian.

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

