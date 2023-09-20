Former Ireland out-half Ian Madigan announces retirement

Former Ireland and Leinster out-half Ian Madigan has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 34-year-old has been with Ulster since the 2020/2021 season, and previously played with French side Bordeux-Begles and Bristol.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Madigan thanked his former clubs, including Leinster where he played a part in multiple Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and URC title successes.

"Thank you to Leinster Rugby for allowing me to fulfil my dreams.

"Eight year of my career, we were blessed with success on the pitch but more importantly a special group of players and staff," he wrote.

On his time with Ulster, he thanked head coach Dan McFarland for brining him to the province.

"The final three years of my career were so enjoyable. I would love to have played more but that's professional sport," Madigan said.

Congratulations on a fantastic career @Ian_madigan! Thank you for all the memories and everything you contributed to the jersey over the past 3 years ❤️🙌 Best wishes for the future and enjoy the next chapter! 🤍 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 20, 2023

His statement added: "Without doubt, the highlight of my career was representing our great island of Ireland, in particular at the World Cup in 2015."

Madigan made his first senior appearance for Ireland in 2013 against France in the Six Nations and went on to claim 31 international caps.

"Those are memories that I will cherish forever."

#ThanksMads@Ian_madigan has today called time on a brilliant career. 👏 For eight years, we saw Ian light up the RDS with some dazzling rugby and some great haircuts too! 💇‍♂️ The very best of luck in the next chapter. We'll see you in the RDS again soon. 💙#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/oPC9ULscDe — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 20, 2023

"I look back on my career with no regrets, to have played over 300 professional games in the top leagues in Europe and to be able to represent Ireland - I have lived the dream...

"While I have had to retire through injury, this isn't a sad story, it's one of amazing memories."

Both Leinster and Ulster congratulated Madigan following the announcement.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Leinster Rugby wrote: "For eight years, we saw Ian light up the RDS with some dazzling rugby and some great haircuts too.

"The very best of luck in the next chapter. We'll see you in the RDS again soon."

