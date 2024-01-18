Former Liverpool and Ireland striker reveals what players used to earn in the 1960s

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge has revealed what players earned per week when he played with Liverpool.

In the 1960s, Liverpool was one of the biggest teams in Europe and had some of the greatest footballers of that era on their books.

The former striker who scored 19 goals for the national team posted on his X account, the salary details of players in the bygone era.

The caption said: "I’m haves a clear out and found this !!The lfc squad wages 1960. How times have changed folks. Top Respect for these fantastic players who helped put the club where it is."

I’m haves a clear out and found this !!The lfc squad wages 1960 👀How times have changed folks 😩Top Respect for these fantastic players who helped put the club where it is👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4YjlvY9zKO — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 16, 2024

Big-time players like Ian Callaghan and Roger Hunt were listed as earning £23 per week while William (Billy) Liddel earned £23 per week.

This is not to say these wages were too low as calculated with inflation, some of the players would be earning £440 per week or around £23,000 per annum.

Modern-day footballers in the top leagues in England, Spain, France, Germany, or Italy earn that in a week.

Aldridge himself didn't reveal how he came about the document which is the salary for players in the week ending 17 August 1960.

