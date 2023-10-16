Play Button
Former Republic of Ireland forward Gerry Ryan dies

Gerry Ryan former ROI international
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Former Republic of Ireland international Gerry Ryan has died at the age of 68.

The Dubliner who also played for Brighton in England, won 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

He joined the Seagulls from Derby in 1978 and made 199 appearances, scoring 39 goals. Ryan's career tragically ended in 1985 when he suffered a broken leg.

Ryan scored the goal which sealed Albion’s promotion to the top flight that season and played in the 1983 FA Cup final against Manchester United, which the Red Devils won 4-0 in a replay after the first game between the sides finished 2-2.

Ryan served as assistant coach to former manager Liam Brady, his international team-mate.

Brady told Brighton’s website: “Gerry was a wonderful team-mate. He was a very quick winger, very brave, and he took people on.

“Off the pitch Gerry was just a really nice guy. He was affable, unassuming and got on with everyone he came in contact with. He’ll be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Brighton commented: "Everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Albion striker, Gerry Ryan at the age of 68. Our thoughts are with Gerry's family and friends at this sad time."

The FAI said: "The FAI is saddened to learn the death of former Ireland international Gerry Ryan tonight Ryan, who made 18 caps for Ireland, also played for Bohemians, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County in a distinguished career May he rest in peace."

