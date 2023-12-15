Friday Night Football - Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

In the first Premier League game of the weekend, Ange Postecoglou takes his Spurs side to the City ground.

Forest will be hoping for a big performance to ease the pressure on manager Steve Cooper.

Both sides have only taken four points from their last six games.

Spurs were left to rue missed chances against Wolves, Villa, and West Ham in recent weeks but made no mistake against Newcastle last time out, thumping the Magpies 4-1.

Destiny Udogie got his first goal for the Lilywhites, Richarlison scored twice and the ever-reliable Son scored late on to complete the goalscoring for Spurs.

Forest meanwhile, earned a crucial point away to Wolves.

It was a much-needed steadying of the ship for Steve Cooper's men as they had been thrashed 5-0 by Fulham in the midweek fixtures.

Ahead of the game Spurs boss' Postecoglou had his say on Steve Cooper's situation:

"You take everything into context. I don't think it makes a significant difference to us. I think it's fair to say that any team that is going to play at Forest knows it's going to be a difficult game, irrespective of where they're at in terms of their own trajectory."

"You can fall into a trap of thinking ‘oh, they’re not going well, they’re under pressure or somehow going to be less than at their best.’ You cant assume that. You’ve got to assume they are going to be at their best and at home they are going to be hard to beat."

Team News

Nottingham Forest could see the return of former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier tonight.

He has missed the last two games with a calf issue.

Murillo is also hoping to make the starting lineup following an early withdrawal at Wolves with a slight hamstring problem.

For Spurs, Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso joins the club's extensive injury list after sustaining a knock in training.

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven remain on course for a return in the New Year amongst talk that Spurs will look to sign at least two more players in the January transfer window.

Brennan Johnson makes his return to Forest following his big move to Tottenham in the summer with Richarlison looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time for Spurs.

Spurs beat Forest twice in the league last year but Forest did get the better of their opponents in the League Cup.

It's an important game for both sides.

A win for Spurs sees them climb back up into the top four mix but a win for Forest could save Steve Cooper's job.

