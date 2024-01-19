GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

The biggest day in the GAA's club calendar has almost arrived, with Croke Park hosting the All-Ireland Senior Club Finals on Sunday.

Freezing conditions are expected to have departed, to be replaced with the more familiar opponent of wind and rain.

In Ladies Football, the National Football League gets underway, kicking off with a rematch of last year's All-Ireland Senior Final.

Dublin came away with the win on that occasion, so Kerry will be looking to exact some early-season revenge.

Here are all the fixtures taking place this weekend...

Friday

Connacht Senior Football League Final: Galway v Roscommon – Connacht GAA AirDone, 7.30 pm.

Saturday

LGFA National Football League, Division 1: Dublin v Kerry – Parnell Park, 5.15 pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 4.50 pm.

McGrath Cup Football Final: Cork v Kerry – Páirc Uí Rinn, 2 pm.

Dr McKenna Cup Play-off Final: Derry v Donegal – Healy Park, 5 pm.

Tá an tSraith Lidl ar ais ar @TG4TV 🤩 The Lidl Leagues return with a blockbuster clash between last years All-Ireland finalists!! 🙌 📆 Dé Sathairn / Saturday ⏰ 16:50

🏐 @dublinladiesg v @kerryladiesfoot@LadiesFootball @nemetontv #LGFApic.twitter.com/hNeZfpHx9k — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 19, 2024

Walsh Cup: Dublin v Galway – Parnell Park, 1 pm.

Walsh Cup: Kilkenny v Wexford – Callan, 2 pm.

Kehoe Cup: Down v Kildare – Manguard Park, 2 pm.

O'Byrne Cup: O'Moore Park, 3 pm.

Sunday

All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final: O'Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v St Tomas' (Galway) – Croke Park, 1.30 pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 1 pm.

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final: Glen (Derry) v St Brigids (Roscommon) – Croke Park, 3.30 pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 3.10 pm.

LGFA National Football League, Division 1: Armagh v Waterford – Crossmaglen, 1 pm.

LGFA National Football League, Division 1: Cork v Galway – Mallow, 2 pm.

LGFA National Football League, Division 1: Mayo v Meath – Ballina Stephenites, 2 pm.

Next week

Looking ahead to the midweek fixtures, there's both Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action.

Tuesday, January 23rd:

University of Galway v St Mary's, Belfast (Sigerson) – Venue TBC, 7 pm.

Maynooth University v University College Cork (Sigerson) – Venue TBC, 7 pm.

Wednesday, January 24th:

Ulster University v MTU Cork (Sigerson) – Abbotstown, 7 pm.

TUS Midlands v DCU Dóchas Éireann (Sigerson) – Athlone, 7 pm.

Mary Immaculate College, Limerick v University College Cork (Fitzgibbon) – 7 pm.

University of Limerick v TUS Midwest (Fitzgibbon) – 7 pm.

Thursday, January 25th:

SETU Waterford v MTU Cork (Fitzgibbon) – 7 pm.

University of Galway v University College Dublin (Fitzgibbon) – 7 pm.