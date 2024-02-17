Play Button
GAA fans warned screenshots of tickets will no longer be accepted

Photo: PA Images
Those attending GAA fixtures this weekend are being warned they will no longer be able to use screenshot images of digital tickets to enter the venue.

Tickets must instead be downloaded onto a mobile device or printed in advance.

For digital tickets, matchgoers must access their ticket via their My GAA account, from which they can also opt to download the ticket to their phone's wallet.

Anyone who would prefer to use a physical copy of their ticket can access their eTicket in the same way, via their My GAA account, but instead choose the print option.

Multiple tickets can be shown from the same mobile device, and they can also be transferred from the ticketholder's My GAA account to other attendees.

The GAA said it would "strongly encourage" anyone attending a game to download their tickets to their phone's wallet before the fixture, as internet connectivity can be impacted by large match-day crowds.

The organisation said the measures are standard practice for events, and will reduce the risk of scams.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

