GAA roundup: Waterford relegated after Wexford defeat

GAA roundup: Waterford relegated after Wexford defeat
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A, Walsh Park, Waterford 10/3/2024 Waterford vs Wexford Cian Byrne of Wexford with Mark Fitzgerald of Waterfor Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Lawlor
Beat News
Beat News
Wexford beat Waterford 2-23 to 1-23 in their Division 1A game in the Allianz National Hurling League at Walsh Park today.

The loss resulted in Davy Fitzgerald's side being relegated to Division 1B.

Wexford were missing key men Conor McDonald, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Connal Flood, Liam Óg McGovern, and Conor Devitt.

Séamus Casey, Kevin Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, and Cian Byrne came up with key scores late in the game.

Elsewhere, Cork beat Offaly 5-28 to 0-16 in Tullamore.

Declan Dalton scored 0-7 for Cork, including four frees. Alan Connolly chipped in with 3-1.

Darragh Fitzgibbon and Brian Hayes scored the other goals.

Clare enjoyed a 0-19 to 0-16 win over Kilkenny in Ennis, meaning they remain unbeaten and are top of the table.

Colm Cleary and Adam Hogan of Clare in action against Eoin Cody and TJ Reid of Kilkenny. Photo: Natasha Barton/Inpho
The game was tied 0-16 to 0-16 going into the final minutes, before a burst of action saw Aidan McCarthy, Diarmuid Ryan and Peter Duggan score late points.

In Division 1B, Galway beat Dublin 1-23 to 1-15 at Pearse Stadium.

James Cox

James Cox

