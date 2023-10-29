Play Button
Ireland’s Andy Farrell chosen as World Rugby Coach of the Year

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been chosen as World Rugby Coach of the Year.

The Englishman led Ireland to the Grand Slam and a 17-game unbeaten streak.

New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea was named World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year on Sunday, despite ending up on the losing side in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Savea was chosen ahead of Irish centre Bundee Aki, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth, and France captain Antoine Dupont, who won the award two years ago.

Savea is the 11th All Black to win the award, which was first introduced in 2001. He had been a finalist in 2019.

His award comes after a stellar season in which he helped New Zealand to win the Rugby Championship and a place in the World Cup final, which they lost 12-11 to the Springboks on Saturday.

All Blacks winger Mark Tele'a won the award for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Despite not making it to the World Cup semi-finals, Ireland is the side with the most representatives on the World Rugby team of the year.

The selection was announced last night with 5 players from Ireland, 4 from New Zealand, and only 1 from World Champions South Africa.

Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki were chosen in the backs with places in the forwards for Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, and Caelan Dorris.

By Thomson Reuters & Dayna Kearney

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

