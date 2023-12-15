JP McManus GAA Donation - South East breakdown for clubs

JP McManus and the McManus family made a huge donation of €32 million to the GAA on Thursday afternoon.

The amount was chosen specifically to ensure it was divided equally between the 32 counties.

In the letter distributed to various county boards, McManus made it clear that the money would be divided evenly among all of the GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football Clubs in the different counties.

In the letter that was sent to the county boards, McManus expressed how he 'greatly values the spirit and meaning of GAA communities.'

"With Limerick's success in the GAA in recent years, we have seen the joy that this can bring on and off the field and how it enhances the spirit, camaraderie and confidence of communities, urban and rural," it read. "My family and I greatly value the spirit and meaning of community and our GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football clubs who are at the heart of communities right throughout the island."

The donation is to be made in January 2024.

In a joint statement issued by GAA President Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan, they expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support of McManus:

"We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to JP McManus and his family for yet another remarkable gesture of support. His support of the GAA at many levels is well documented and our units will once again rejoice in the generosity of the McManus family and use the funds to assist in their hugely important work at the heart of communities."

The breakdown

As per the breakdown, Waterford will receive €11,494 per club and Kilkenny will get €11,905 per club.

With more clubs Tipperary will gain €7,692 per club whilst Wexford clubs will get €7,092 each.

The biggest reward in the South-East per club goes to Carlow as the donation will see a whopping €22,222 go to each club.

The full expected breakdown per club is as follows:

Antrim €6,667

Armagh €10,870

Carlow €22,222

Cavan €13,699

Clare €7,874

Cork €2,660

Derry €10,753

Donegal €10,765

Down €8,065

Dublin €4,444

Fermanagh €17,857

Galway €7,643

Kerry €10,204

Kildare €10,309

Kilkenny €11,905

Laois €16,667

Leitrim €26,316

Limerick €6,711

Longford €29,412

Louth €14,925

Mayo €14,706

Meath €9,615

Monaghan €13,158

Offaly €12,346

Roscommon €21,739

Sligo €30,303

Tipperary €7,692

Tyrone €11,364

Waterford €11,494

Westmeath €14,493

Wexford €7,092

Wicklow €13,699

