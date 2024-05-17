Jurgen Klopp ‘absolutely fine’ with trophy haul as he departs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he did not waste a minute of his time at the club and is “absolutely fine” with the amount of silverware he won.

Klopp will bow out at Anfield on Sunday after eight and a half years having won eight pieces of silverware, including one Premier League title after a 30-year wait and the club’s sixth success in the Champions League.

His critics will say he did not maximise the talents of a squad which peaked between 2018 and 2020 and the Reds boss accepts they are entitled to hold that viewpoint.

Jurgen Klopp won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020. Photo: Phil Noble/PA.

But he sees things differently, saying: “I really think it was the absolute opposite of a waste of time.

“We used absolutely everything and tried to make the best out of everything and tried to enjoy it as much as somehow possible.

“For me it is absolutely fine (the success he had). I know we could have won more but I cannot change that. We could have won less, that’s possible as well.

“Not becoming champion for a point (when they finished second with 97 points in 2018) is not a great experience but it is an experience which shows you that you are really good.

“That will not be in the history books, obviously. And the nearly-wins won’t be there, that’s life.

“When you are in it you cannot see it like that. I couldn’t have done anything different in these moments.”

By Carl Markham, PA

