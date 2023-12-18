Play Button
Champions League round of 16 line up confirmed as Arsenal, Man City, PSG discover opponents

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne lifts the Champions League trophy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Champions League round of 16 draw has been completed with the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid finding out their opponents.

Holder Man City are probably the most favoured in this draw having been paired with FC Copenhagen.

The tie of the round looks to be Inter Milan Vs Atletico Madrid while Napoli vs Barcelona is set to be another interesting match up.

 

The draw in full;

FC Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
PSG v Real Sociedad
Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v Bayern Munich
FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

According to UEFA, 'specific fixture dates will be confirmed in due course. The first legs are scheduled for 13/14 and 20/21 February, with the return ties set to take place on 5/6 and 12/13 March.'

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

