Champions League round of 16 line up confirmed as Arsenal, Man City, PSG discover opponents

The Champions League round of 16 draw has been completed with the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid finding out their opponents.

Holder Man City are probably the most favoured in this draw having been paired with FC Copenhagen.

The tie of the round looks to be Inter Milan Vs Atletico Madrid while Napoli vs Barcelona is set to be another interesting match up.

The draw in full;

FC Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

PSG v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

According to UEFA, 'specific fixture dates will be confirmed in due course. The first legs are scheduled for 13/14 and 20/21 February, with the return ties set to take place on 5/6 and 12/13 March.'

