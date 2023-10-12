Play Button
Premier League reacts to Hamas attack in Israel

Israel Palestinians, © Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The English Premier League has condemned the Hamas attack in Israel and called for peace in war torn region.

A post statement on Twitter condemning the "the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians".

The statement read: "The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.

As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October.

The League will also make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need."

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

