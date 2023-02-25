League of Ireland roundup: Waterford held at home by Longford, Wexford beaten on the road

There was a packed evening of domestic football across both divisions yesterday, with game week two delivering more unmissable action in the League of Ireland.

Danny Searle's Waterford FC dropped two points against Longford Town at the RSC.

An own goal from Darragh Lynch gave Searle's men the ideal start after 6 minutes. They failed to capitalize on that lead and found it difficult to grow into the game.

The away side levelled through defender Mohamed Boudiaf after 56 minutes, and that's how it ended.

Waterford sits in fifth place, with four points from a possible six.

𝙄𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 - 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚 Head Coach Danny Searle’s initial reaction to tonight’s 1-1 draw at home to Longford Town.#WATvLON pic.twitter.com/xRX1yW1Q9M — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 24, 2023

Elsewhere, Wexford FC continues to search for their first point under new manager James Keddy, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cobh Ramblers in Cork.

Tiernan O'Brien opened the scoring for the home side after 11 minutes. Wexford would level through a Pierce Phillips own goal three minutes later.

Unfortunately for the travelling support, Cobh hit the winner in the 84th minute through Dale Holland.

Tough defeat to take down in Cobh tonight, but we will rise stronger. Full album now available on our Facebook page - https://t.co/nfv59A5X7h pic.twitter.com/Du7SzNr61N — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) February 25, 2023

Elsewhere, Athlone Town were 3-1 winners at home to Finn Harps. Goals from Oisin Duffy, Donal Curtin and Jamar Campion-Hinds sealed the three points, with Ryan Rainey netting the consolation for the visitors.

Kerry FC fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Bray Wanderers, and Galway United saw off Treaty United by a goal to nil.

In the Premier Division, Bohemians beat Dundalk 2-1, with the excellent Jordan Flores scoring a beautiful free-kick.

The win sees Bohs on top of the table with six points and the only side with a 100% record in the top flight.

Both goals from last night 🔴⚫️ ⚽️ Flores

⚽️ McDaid pic.twitter.com/pjkvDLUQDT — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 25, 2023



Cork City are still searching for their first point after falling to a 2-0 loss against Derry City at the Brandywell, with Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff with the goals.

Elsewhere Drogheda United held champions Shamrock Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Weavers Park. Rovers held on after two players were shown red cards.

St Pat’s came out on top in the Dublin derby at Richmond Park, seeing off Damien Duff's Shelbourne 1-0.

Finally at Belfield, there was a five-goal thriller as it ended up UCD 2 Sligo Rovers 3 - with a brilliant hat trick from Max Mata.