Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury
Trent Alexander-Arnold, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed.

Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury during Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Fulham at Anfield, Lijnders said: “First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyper-extended his knee during the last game.

“So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that.

Advertisement

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold, left, suffered the knee injury in the FA Cup win at Arsenal on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility.

“We will really miss him.”

Advertisement

Lijnders also revealed that Virgil van Dijk is available again after missing the Arsenal game due to illness, but Dominik Szoboszlai remains sidelined.

Advertisement

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Coroner finally reveals Sinead O'Connor's cause of death

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

2023 confirmed as world's hottest year ever by EU scientists

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Traffic delays in Waterford City centre following accident

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement