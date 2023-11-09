Play Button
Man Utd throw away lead twice after Rashford red in damaging Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes appears dejected after Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
Manchester United’s Champions League hopes received a huge blow as Erik ten Hag’s side twice blew a lead following Marcus Rashford’s red card before super sub Roony Bardghji sealed a bonkers 4-3 win for Copenhagen.

A fortnight on from injecting hope into a faltering continent campaign by narrowly beating the Danish champions, Parken witnessed a scarcely believable comeback that leaves the Red Devils bottom of Group A.

Rasmus Hojlund’s brace had put United in control against his former club, but Rashford’s red card sparked an incredible turnaround as Copenhagen’s pre-match tifo reading “your theatre of nightmares” proved prescient.

Marcus Rashford (right) is shown a red card
Marcus Rashford (right) is shown a red card (Zac Goodwin/PA)
This first half was as dramatic as it was action-packed. Hojlund’s third-minute opener at the end of a fine team move was followed by several breaks in play, before the Copenhagen native scored his second and was denied a hat-trick.

Things soon spectacularly unravelled for United. Rashford was sent off for catching Elias Jelert after a VAR review, with Mohamed Elyounoussi scoring before Diogo Goncalves levelled from the spot after a Harry Maguire handball.

A wild first half was followed by a pulsating second period. Skipper Bruno Fernandes’ penalty put United back ahead, only for Lukas Lerager to level again and substitute Bardghji to seal an incredible Copenhagen victory.

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Copenhagen

