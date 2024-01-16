Messi reaffirms GOAT status with another The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi has won his third The Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The Argentine was recognized for his efforts at the 2022 World Cup where he led Argentina to the title, winning the player of the tournament award.

The Inter Miami ace also won the Ligue 1 with PSG in 2023 and after moving to Inter Miami in the summer led the club to the Leagues Cup.

2023's Best FIFA Men's Player award is the third for Messi after winning the award in 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement

He was presented the award at a ceremony in London's Hammersmith Apollo Theatre on Monday, January 15.

Advertisement

The full winners at the The Best FIFA Men's Player award ceremony;

Best men’s player: Lionel Messi

Best men’s coach: Pep Guardiola

Best women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman

Advertisement

Best men’s goalkeeper: Ederson

Best women’s goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Fifa Fair Play award: Brazil’s men’s team for wearing an all-black kit to support Vinicius Junior after he was racially abused

Puskas award for the best goal: Guilherme Madruga (Botafogo-SP)

Special presentation: Marta

Men’s world XI (3-3-4): Thibaut Courtois; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham; Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Women’s world XI (3-3-4): Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone; Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr Alessia Russo, Lauren James

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.