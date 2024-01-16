Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Messi reaffirms GOAT status with another The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Messi reaffirms GOAT status with another The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lionel Messi has won his third The Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The Argentine was recognized for his efforts at the 2022 World Cup where he led Argentina to the title, winning the player of the tournament award.

The Inter Miami ace also won the Ligue 1 with PSG in 2023 and after moving to Inter Miami in the summer led the club to the Leagues Cup.

2023's Best FIFA Men's Player award is the third for Messi after winning the award in 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement

He was presented the award at a ceremony in London's Hammersmith Apollo Theatre on Monday, January 15.

Advertisement

The full winners at the The Best FIFA Men's Player award ceremony;

Best men’s player: Lionel Messi

Best men’s coach: Pep Guardiola

Best women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman

Advertisement

Best men’s goalkeeper: Ederson

Best women’s goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Fifa Fair Play award: Brazil’s men’s team for wearing an all-black kit to support Vinicius Junior after he was racially abused

Puskas award for the best goal: Guilherme Madruga (Botafogo-SP)

Special presentation: Marta

Men’s world XI (3-3-4): Thibaut Courtois; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham; Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Women’s world XI (3-3-4): Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone; Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr Alessia Russo, Lauren James

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Tipperary man awarded special medal by Pope Francis

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Wexford News 2

Wexford Porsche driver clocked driving 69km/h over the limit

 By Aoife kearns
Entertainment 3

Paul Mescal among stars on new series of Louis Theroux’s podcast

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement