Messi reaffirms GOAT status with another The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi has won his third The Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
The Argentine was recognized for his efforts at the 2022 World Cup where he led Argentina to the title, winning the player of the tournament award.
The Inter Miami ace also won the Ligue 1 with PSG in 2023 and after moving to Inter Miami in the summer led the club to the Leagues Cup.
2023's Best FIFA Men's Player award is the third for Messi after winning the award in 2019 and 2022.
He was presented the award at a ceremony in London's Hammersmith Apollo Theatre on Monday, January 15.
The full winners at the The Best FIFA Men's Player award ceremony;
Best men’s player: Lionel Messi
Best men’s coach: Pep Guardiola
Best women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman
Best men’s goalkeeper: Ederson
Best women’s goalkeeper: Mary Earps
Fifa Fair Play award: Brazil’s men’s team for wearing an all-black kit to support Vinicius Junior after he was racially abused
Puskas award for the best goal: Guilherme Madruga (Botafogo-SP)
Special presentation: Marta
Men’s world XI (3-3-4): Thibaut Courtois; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham; Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Women’s world XI (3-3-4): Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone; Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr Alessia Russo, Lauren James
