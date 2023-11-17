Netherlands vs Ireland Preview - Ferguson and Ogbene still doubts

Ireland face another tough game this weekend as they travel to Amsterdam to take on the Dutch.

Festy Ebosele and Will Smallbone are both ruled out of the squad with injuries.

Neither player will feature in either of the games during this international window.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Andy Moran has been added to the squad, moving up from the u21s.

Veteran James McClean has also been called up, with the Derry man set to retire after the friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday 21st November.

Pride and revenge are on the cards for the Irish following a disastrous qualifying campaign.

The game between these two at the Aviva Stadium saw a 2-1 comeback win for the Dutch.

Ireland made the perfect start to that game when Adam Idah converted a spot kick after just five minutes.

They were left to rue missed early chances as Netherlands won and scored a penalty of their own in the 20th minute.

Wout Weghorst then put the Dutch in front with just over ten minutes gone in the second half.

Aside a couple of half chances from a flurry of corners, Ireland could not muster much in response.

More Injury Woes

There are further doubts ahead of Saturday's clash with star striker Evan Ferguson nursing a knock.

The teenage striker has three goals in eight caps for Ireland but missed games against France and the Dutch in September with a knee injury.

Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene is also a concern for Stephen Kenny.

Both players remain in the squad but it is still unclear how much they will feature.

On the Dutch side of things, Nathan Aké has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

He joins fellow defenders Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber and Micky van de Ven on the absentee list.

Ireland have only won two games in the campaign, both against minnows Gibraltar.

Their current position of fourth will not change no matter what the result is tomorrow night.

For the Dutch, the game does not have anything major riding on it either.

Their dramatic stoppage time victory over Greece last month brought them level on points with the Greeks but also with a game in hand.

They also hold the superior head-to-head record and with a game against Gibraltar still left, the Netherlands look set to finish second behind France.

A win against Ireland and the job will be done for the Dutch.

Greece are guaranteed a playoff spot due to their Nations League ranking, whereas Ireland are not and are highly unlikely to make the playoffs through that route.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm on Saturday night.