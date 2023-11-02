Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford win

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock fired Newcastle to a famous first Old Trafford victory in a decade as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United suffered a second 3-0 home humiliation in four days.

Wednesday’s fourth-round clash was a repeat of the final eight months ago at Wembley, where Erik ten Hag crowned a promising first season in the hotseat by ending the club’s six-year wait for silverware.

But things have gone awry since then and pressure will intensify on the Dutchman and his team after Newcastle inflicted the Red Devils’ eighth defeat in 15 matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night.

Advertisement

The Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions, and few will forget their first Old Trafford triumph since December 2013.

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.