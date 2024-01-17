Peter O'Mahony named Ireland captain as Six Nations squad announced

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has selected Peter O’Mahony as captain for the Guinness Six Nations.

Munster flanker O’Mahony takes on the role from Johnny Sexton, who retired following last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Paris.

The 34-year-old, who first skippered Ireland in a 15-12 win over the United States in June 2013, has won 101 Test caps for his country, plus one for the British and Irish Lions.

“Ever since I was a boy starting off in the game, I have always dreamed of captaining Ireland,” O’Mahony said.

Advertisement

“I have been asked to lead Ireland on a number of occasions previously, and each of those 10 matches were special days.

Presenting your Ireland squad for the 2024 Guinness Men's Six Nations, captained by Peter O'Mahony! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

“To be now asked to captain Ireland ahead of the Six Nations is without doubt one of the proudest moments of my life and I would like to thank Andy for this show of faith in me.”

Farrell’s 34-man selection, comprised of 19 forwards and 15 backs, does not include any uncapped players.

However, there are recalls for Leinster quartet Cian Healy, Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley and Jordan Larmour, Ulster trio Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale, and Munster wing Calvin Nash.

Reigning champions

The reigning Grand Slam champions get their campaign underway on Friday, February 2nd, travelling to Marseille to meet France.

Advertisement

Ireland will play three home games in this year's tournament, hosting Italy, Wales, and Scotland, and will go to Twickenham for their fourth round clash against England.

The full Ireland squad is as follows:

Forwards – Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O'Toole, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Andrew Porter, Jeremy Loughman, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Nick Timoney and Ryan Baird.

Backs – Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Huge Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, James Lowe, Calvin Nash and Jordan Larmour.

Oli Jager, Thomas Ahern and Sam Prendergast were also named as training panellists.

By PA reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.