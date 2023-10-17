Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Report: Messi expected to win 8th Ballon d'Or award

Report: Messi expected to win 8th Ballon d'Or award
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates by holding up the World Cup trophy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lionel Messi has reportedly already been crowned as the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, with the Argentine winning his 8th Ballon d'Or.

Numerous reports in the media claim Messi has been informed that he has already won his 8th Ballon D'Or award which would be another record.

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, © PA Archive/PA Images

Advertisement

Karim Benzema won the 2022 award but Messi will regain the award at a ceremony taking place in Paris on Monday, October 30.

According to Sport, while Messi has won the male award, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati will win the female award.

Messi and Bonmati will be presented will be presented their awards at the Chatelet Theater, having won the Men and Women's World Cup respectively.

Messi's imminent triumph will see the Ballon d'Or awarded to someone who plays outside of Europe for the first time in history.

Advertisement

It will also take him three clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old faced fierce competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ashling Murphy trial: Man accused of killing told gardaí 'I am the murderer'

 By Beat News
Sport 2

VARs at centre of Liverpool error returning to duty this weekend

 By Beat News
News 3

Safety of Irish troops in the Middle East a 'real concern'

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement