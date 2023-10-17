Report: Messi expected to win 8th Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi has reportedly already been crowned as the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, with the Argentine winning his 8th Ballon d'Or.

Numerous reports in the media claim Messi has been informed that he has already won his 8th Ballon D'Or award which would be another record.

Karim Benzema won the 2022 award but Messi will regain the award at a ceremony taking place in Paris on Monday, October 30.

According to Sport, while Messi has won the male award, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati will win the female award.

Messi and Bonmati will be presented will be presented their awards at the Chatelet Theater, having won the Men and Women's World Cup respectively.

Messi's imminent triumph will see the Ballon d'Or awarded to someone who plays outside of Europe for the first time in history.

It will also take him three clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old faced fierce competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

