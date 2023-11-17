Rest of the World Qualifiers Roundup - Colombia shock Brazil, Uruguay topple Argentina and Mo Salah runs riot

Following the successful end to the kidnapping saga and subsequent safe return of his father, Luis Díaz celebrated in some style.

He scored twice as Colombia overcame Brazil in a 2-1 comeback today.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli had given Brazil an early lead, netting after just four minutes.

The Liverpool forward had the biggest say on the night as he scored twice in four second half minutes to secure a famous victory for La Tricolor.

The Colombians were deserving of the win, having peppered the Brazilian goal with ten shots on target.

The three points sees Colombia move up to third in the South America World Cup Qualifying Table, whilst Brazil slipped to fifth following a second defeat in a row.

Their previous defeat came against Uruguay who backed up that win by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-0.

Lionel Messi

It is the first time Uruguay, who are playing under their new head coach, Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, have beaten Argentina in an away World Cup qualifying match.

Darwin Nunez added a second late on after Maxi Araujo had given Uruguay the lead just before halftime.

Lionel Messi clipped the bar with a free-kick just before the hour mark but La Albiceleste couldn't get an equaliser.

Darwin Nunez then raced clear in the 87th minute to fire between the legs of Emi Martinez to clinch an historic win for Uruguay.

It also marks the first defeat for Argentina since that shock opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina remain top of the table, two points ahead of Uruguay.

Venezuela have leapfrogged Brazil into 4th place after their 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

In the other games, Bolivia beat Peru 2-0 to move off the bottom of the group while Chile and Paraguay both had a red card shown to them in their 0-0 draw.

Asian Qualifiers

There were some big wins in the Asian Qualifiers as Australia thumped Bangladesh 7-0.

Leicester City's Harry Souttar gave the hosts an early lead after four minutes and the Socceroos ran wild as Bangladesh failed to register a shot on target.

Premier League stars Son Heung-Min and Hwang Hee-chan were on target for South Korea as they battered Singapore 5-0.

Japan also won 5-0, cruising past Myanmar whilst Saudi Arabia beat Pakistan 4-0.

Confederation of African Qualifiers

Mo Salah ran riot for Egypt last night as they strolled to a big win over Djibouti.

It finished 6-0 to the hosts as Salah banged in four goals to continue his fine form this season.

Elsewhere, Algeria saw off Somalia 3-1 in Group G while the game between World Cup surprise package Morocco and Eritrea was off.

This came after the news broke earlier in the week that Eritrea had withdrawn from 2026 World Cup qualifying ‘over fears players will flee.’

Eritrea’s football federation withdrew its men’s team from 2026 World Cup qualifying owing to fears that players would attempt to seek political asylum during trips abroad, according to sources close to the squad.

