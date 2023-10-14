Saturday sport: Ireland gear up for quarter-final clash with All Blacks

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Rugby

Ireland will look to reach the last four of the Rugby World Cup for the first time tonight.

Having qualified top of Pool B, Andy Farrell's men take on New Zealand in the second of the day's quarter-finals.

The game gets underway at the Stade de France at 8 pm.

Our team to face the All Blacks in Paris! 💪#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 11, 2023

In the earlier fixture, Wales and Argentina meet in Marseille at 4 p.m.

Sunday will see the two remaining quarter-finals played off, with England facing Fiji at 4 pm before France v South Africa at 8 p.m.

Soccer

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny refused to discuss his future after a damaging 2-0 home defeat by Greece last night ended his squad's hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024.

The Republic of Ireland now sit second from the bottom in Group B, with just three points from six games.

Next up is Gibraltar in Faro on Monday.

Advertisement

France, Belgium and Portugal all seal their places at #EURO2024 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4ttCoqGxFq — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 13, 2023

Elsewhere in the group, France qualified with two games to spare last night, beating the Dutch 2-1 in Amsterdam.

This afternoon, Northern Ireland go into their Group H home clash with San Marino knowing only a win will do, having lost their last five qualifiers.

Kick-off at Windsor Park is at 2 p.m.

***

Peamount United could secure the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division title this afternoon.

Three points away to Wexford Youths will see them wrestle the trophy away from Shelbourne for the first time in three years.

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is at 2 pm.

At the same time, Cork City play Treaty United.

***

In the Women's FAI Cup, holders Shelbourne have an away semi-final to Shamrock Rovers, with kick-off at 4 pm.

In the second semi, last year's runners-up Athlone travel to Sligo Rovers, where there's a 6 pm start at the Showgrounds.

