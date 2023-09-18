South East camogie stars nominated for All-Star Awards

A host of South East camogie players have been nominated for the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards.

The awards ceremony, which takes place in Croke Park on November 4th, sees All-Ireland winners Cork lead the pack with 11 nominations.

Following closely on their tails are runners-up Waterford with a record nine nominations.

Semi-finalists Tipperary and Galway boast six and seven nominations respectively.

Rounding out the senior nominations is Kilkenny with three All-Star nominations.

In addition to the team nominations, two South East players have been nominated for their individual efforts.

Waterford's Beth Carton is one of three nominees for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year, while Tipperary's Jean Kelly is up for the PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Camogie Association Uachtarán Hilda Breslin commended the nominees:

2023 has been an extraordinary year, showcasing exceptional talent and unwavering determination from all the players... To all the nominees, I wish you the best of luck in your pursuit of these prestigious titles. May your future endeavours continue to inspire and elevate the world of camogie.”

The full list of All-Star nominations can be found here.

