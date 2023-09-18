Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

South East camogie stars nominated for All-Star Awards

South East camogie stars nominated for All-Star Awards
Waterford camogie team after victory against Tipperary in Nowlan Park
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A host of South East camogie players have been nominated for the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards.

The awards ceremony, which takes place in Croke Park on November 4th, sees All-Ireland winners Cork lead the pack with 11 nominations.

Following closely on their tails are runners-up Waterford with a record nine nominations.

Semi-finalists Tipperary and Galway boast six and seven nominations respectively.

Advertisement

Rounding out the senior nominations is Kilkenny with three All-Star nominations.

In addition to the team nominations, two South East players have been nominated for their individual efforts.

Waterford's Beth Carton is one of three nominees for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year, while Tipperary's Jean Kelly is up for the PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Camogie Association Uachtarán Hilda Breslin commended the nominees:

Advertisement

2023 has been an extraordinary year, showcasing exceptional talent and unwavering determination from all the players... To all the nominees, I wish you the best of luck in your pursuit of these prestigious titles. May your future endeavours continue to inspire and elevate the world of camogie.”

The full list of All-Star nominations can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Gavan Reilly and Zara King among those to star in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

FRIENDS experience to come to Dublin for the first time

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 3

Jason Derulo announces 2024 Irish Tour Date

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement