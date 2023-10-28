Staunch South Africa Claim 4th Rugby World Cup Title

New Zealand 11

South Africa 12

South Africa were quiet during the Haka, preferring to do their talking on the pitch. The Springboks now stand alone on top of the Rugby World Cup ladder following their fourth capture of the Webb Ellis trophy. An early blow for New Zealand saw Shannon Frizell sent to the sin bin in just the second minute. Handre Pollard duly struck the first three points of the night from the resulting penalty. He followed that up with another penalty on 12 minutes to make it 6-0 to South Africa just as New Zealand were restored to the full fifteen.

Advertisement

The All Blacks immediately launched their first real attack of the game and Richie Mo'unga reduced the deficit with three points from the tee. The response from the Springboks was immediate as Pollard edged another penalty between the posts. It got even better for the South Africans as New Zealand's captain Sam Cane was shown a yellow card with just over ten minutes left to halftime and it was subsequently upgraded to a red card upon review. This was the first ever red card shown in a Rugby World Cup Final.

Pollard added salt to the wound by adding another penalty and all of a sudden, South Africa were a man up and nine points ahead. New Zealand rallied and only a crucial last tackle from Kurt-Lee Arendse prevented a try. Referee Wayne Barnes brought play back for a penalty and Mo'unga delivered to leave the scoreline 12-6 at the interval. It had been a hugely physical and efficient display from the Springboks with Pieter Steph du Toit to the fore.

The Battle Begins

Advertisement

It was South Africa who were just held up inside 90 seconds of the restart as New Zealand's scramble defending did just enough to keep Damian de Allende from touching down. Moments later, Kurt-Lee Arendse was inches away from reaching a kick through and the signs began to look ominous for the All Blacks. Respite came in the form of a yellow card for Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and it was fourteen

players a piece. New Zealand pressed forward and a sensational run from Richie Mo'unga left Aaron Smith with a simple finish but the TMO correctly called the play back for a knock on.

The All Blacks weren't to be denied for long and following a big drive from the lineout Smith moved the ball left and eventually Beauden Barrett touched down in the corner. Mo'unga missed the conversion to leave South Africa leading by the bare minimum, 12-11. With 20 minutes to go the game was on a knife edge.

The Final Moments

South Africa continued to roll the bomb squad subs as New Zealand looked to keep the momentum in their favour. The game stagnated for the next ten minutes as the various changes settled into the battle. In the 73rd minute Cheslin Kolbe deliberately knocked on and South Africa were back down to fourteen players again. Jordi Barrett missed the resulting penalty and South Africa remained in front with six minutes to play. The All Blacks continued to push but couldn't find a way through the staunch Springbok rearguard and the South Africans held out to become World Champions again.

Advertisement

For the rugby purists, the Springboks may not play the most attractive style of rugby but it's undeniably effective and back to back World Cups is nothing to be sniffed at. It was a brave display from New Zealand given the yellow and red cards but ultimately South Africa came and executed their plan yet again.

By Andy Whelan, Beat Sport.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.