Sunday sport: Tipperary claim Division 1A title, Toulouse take last Champions Cup SF spot

European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final, Stadio di Monigo, Treviso, Italy 14/4/2024 Benetton Rugby vs Connacht Connacht's Paul Boyle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Beat News
Beat News
Updated: 5 pm

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Golf

Scottie Scheffler has a one-shot lead heading into the final day at the Masters, as he looks to win his second green jacket in three years.

He's seven-under-par, with fellow Americans Colin Morikawa and Max Homa six and five-under respectively.

Rory McIlroy will get his final round underway at 5.45 pm Irish time from three-over-par in a tie for 21st, while Shane Lowry teed off at 4.15 pm from six-over.

Rugby

Toulouse came from behind to claim the last semi-final spot in the Champions Cup, seeing off Exeter.

The French club won 64-26 at Stade Ernest-Wallon, seeing them through to face Harlequins.

After their respective wins on Saturday, Leinster and Northampton will meet at Croke Park in the second semi-final pairing.

***

Connacht missed out on the Challenge Cup semi-finals after losing away to Benetton 39-24.

Soccer

There are three games in the Premier League today.

In the early games, Fulham beat West Ham 2-0, with both goals coming from Andreas Pereira, while Liverpool suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace after Eberechi Eze netted in the 14th minute.

In the 4.30 pm fixture, it's scoreless so far between Arsenal host Aston Villa.

***

Celtic can breathe easy at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after Rangers failed to come away with a win at Ross County.

Two goals from the visitors wasn't enough, as Simon Murray, George Harmon, and Josh Sims supplied the goals to get their side over the line.

***

Tottenham are through to the final of the Women's FA Cup, with goals from Jessica Naz and Martha Thomas giving them a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the second semi-final, Manchester United took a 2-1 over Chelsea 2-1 to make it to the decider.

GAA

Meath take on champions Dublin in a Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final this afternoon, with the game at Croke Park having thrown in at 4.30pm.

The Dubs have a comfortable lead after Seán Bugler raised a green flag, making it 1-8 to 0-6 on the cusp of half-time.

In the day's second quarter-final, Louth and Wexford at level at O'Moore Park, where it's 1-6 to 0-9.

***

Armagh have earned their place in the Ulster football semi-finals, after a comfortable victory over Fermanagh.

The game at Brewster Park ended 3-11 to 0-9.

***

Tipperary have captured the Division 1A title in the Very National Camogie League.

The Premier county saw off Galway at Croke Park, where the game ended 1-13 to 0-15.

Earlier, in the 2A final, Westmeath beat Derry 4-8 to 0-16.

