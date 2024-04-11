Tipperary U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers to face Limerick in tomorrow night's Munster Championship game has been named.
The match will get underway at 7 pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale.
Manager Brendan Cummins and his management team have named the following starting 15 and subs for the game.
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Horgan
|Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
|2
|Chris O'Donnell
|Ballylooby Castlegrace
|3
|Aaron O Halloran
|Carrick Swan
|4
|Podge O Dwyer
|Killenaule
|5
|Ronan Connolly
|Cashel Kings Cormacs
|6
|Ben Currivan
|Golden Kilfeacle
|7
|Jack Collins
|Ballina
|8
|Sam O Farrell
|Nenagh Eire Og
|9
|Adam Daly
|Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
|10
|Cathal English
|Fr. Sheedys
|11
|Conor Martin
|Cappawhite
|12
|Oisin O Donghue
|Cashel Kings Cormacs
|13
|Darragh McCarthy
|Toomevara
|14
|Paddy McCormack
|Borris-Ileigh
|15
|Senan Butler
|Kilsheelan Kilcash
|
16
|Harry Loughnane
|Roscrea
|17
|Damien Corbett
|Gortnahoe Glengoole
|18
|Eoin Craddock
|Holycross Ballycahill
|19
|Conor Gleeson
|Gortnahoe Glengoole
|20
|Tadhg Gould
|Holycross Ballycahill
|21
|Jamie Ormond
|JK Brackens
|22
|Jack O'Callaghan
|Potroe
|23
|Ger O'Dwyer
|Boherlahan Dualla
|24
|Jack Quinlan
|Fethard
The game will be streamed live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.
