Tipperary U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

Jayde Maher
The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers to face Limerick in tomorrow night's Munster Championship game has been named.

The match will get underway at 7 pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale.

Manager Brendan Cummins and his management team have named the following starting 15 and subs for the game.

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace
3 Aaron O Halloran Carrick Swan
4 Podge O Dwyer Killenaule
5 Ronan Connolly Cashel Kings Cormacs
6 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle
7 Jack Collins Ballina
8 Sam O Farrell Nenagh Eire Og
9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Cathal English Fr. Sheedys
11 Conor Martin Cappawhite
12 Oisin O Donghue Cashel Kings Cormacs
13 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara
14 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh
15 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
16
 Harry Loughnane Roscrea
17 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole
18 Eoin Craddock Holycross Ballycahill
19 Conor Gleeson Gortnahoe Glengoole
20 Tadhg Gould Holycross Ballycahill
21 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens
22 Jack O'Callaghan Potroe
23 Ger O'Dwyer Boherlahan Dualla
24 Jack Quinlan Fethard

The game will be streamed live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

