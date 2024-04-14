UFC announces Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor will finally return to the octagon after UFC officially announced his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

It will be his first fight since 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after he suffered a broken leg during the bout.

McGregor has 22 wins and six defeats in his MMA career, while 37-year-old Chandler is 23-8.

The McGregor-Chandler match-up was initially confirmed last year when they were opposing coaches in the UFC's Ultimate Fighter reality TV series.

Now they have officially confirmed it will be at UFC 303 on June 29th, 2024, and will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, April 26th.

Kenneth Fox

