UFC announces Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303

UFC announces Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor prepares for his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Conor McGregor will finally return to the octagon after UFC officially announced his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

It will be his first fight since 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after he suffered a broken leg during the bout.

McGregor has 22 wins and six defeats in his MMA career, while 37-year-old Chandler is 23-8.

The McGregor-Chandler match-up was initially confirmed last year when they were opposing coaches in the UFC's Ultimate Fighter reality TV series.

Now they have officially confirmed it will be at UFC 303 on June 29th, 2024, and will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, April 26th.

Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website Beat102103.com.

