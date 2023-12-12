Watch: Football team's president attacks referee after rivals scored a 97th minute equaliser

A referee was attacked at the end of a game by the president of a top-flight Turkish football club.

The shocking incident has seen the domestic game in Turkey suspended indefinitely.

At the end of a game Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran onto the pitch following a 1-1 against Rizespor punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face.

The image of the assault was captured on camera by live broadcast, journalists on the pitch and fans in the stands.

After the final whistle, Koca punched the referee's cheek just beneath his left eye. The match official fell to the grounds and was kicked as he tried protecting his face.

Following the opponent's 97th-minute equalizer, the president of Turkish club Ankaragucu rushes onto the field, physically confronting the referee with punches and kicks to the head, leaving the game with a visibly swollen black eye. pic.twitter.com/Ht3Ku4HmZy — All Sportz 🏀⚽ (@Allsportztv) December 12, 2023

Players, coaching staff and security were quick to the scene to stop the attack and help the referee to his feet.

The referee was then led away sporting a swollen left eye.

Rizespor scored a last gasp 97th minute equalizer against Ankaragucu who has initially taken the lead in the 11th minute.

The Turkish Super Lig has suspended matched and according to the Daily Mail 'it is not known when matches in the division will resume.'

Police are currently investigating the incident with witnesses set to be questioned and suspects arrested.

Ankaragucu issued an apology in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: "As MKE Ankaragucu Sports Club, we are saddened by the incident that took place this evening.

"We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Çaykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."

