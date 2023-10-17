Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Watch: Irish Rugby team receives warm welcome from fans on return

Watch: Irish Rugby team receives warm welcome from fans on return
The Irish Rugby team at the Dublin airport
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Irish Rugby team was treated to a chorus of cheers after returning from France following the quarter-final exit to New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell's men came close to reaching a first semi-final of the Rugby World Cup but were defeated by New Zealand on Saturday, October 14.

The Irish Rugby team returned to Ireland on Monday, October 16 to cheers from fans who celebrated their heroics.

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tech 1

You will no longer have to 'checkout' in Dublin Airport's new fully-automated store

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Rain warnings in place for all of South East bar Carlow

 By Beat News
News 3

Man in his 30s dies following collision with car in Wicklow

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement