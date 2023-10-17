Watch: Irish Rugby team receives warm welcome from fans on return

The Irish Rugby team was treated to a chorus of cheers after returning from France following the quarter-final exit to New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell's men came close to reaching a first semi-final of the Rugby World Cup but were defeated by New Zealand on Saturday, October 14.

The Irish Rugby team returned to Ireland on Monday, October 16 to cheers from fans who celebrated their heroics.

Two weeks earlier than we'd all have liked, but the Ireland rugby squad arrived back into Dublin Airport this evening to a rapturous welcome from fans. 🏉🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/61VwGI86mJ — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 16, 2023

Some lucky - and very excited - young @IRFURugby fans grabbing a few selfies and autographs from their Rugby World Cup heroes in @DublinAirport this evening. 🏉🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/9Sqk9QdYws — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 16, 2023

