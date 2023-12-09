Waterford Wildcats u20s beat Limerick Celtics to reach the National Cup Semi Final

Waterford Wildcats u20s have qualified for the u20 National Cup Semi-Final.

They had to dig deep to overcome Limerick Celtics in what was a nail-biting Quarter Final of the u20 Basketball Ireland National Cup.

The game took place on Saturday morning at 10.30am in Crescent College Comprehensive in Limerick.

The Waterford girls flew out of the traps with a blistering start to the game.

This saw them race into a twenty-point lead in the early stages.

However, Limerick Celtics were not going to roll over and the game became very intense as Celtics came back into the encounter.

The comfortable lead the Wildcats had built up was pegged back to just a single point at the beginning of the final quarter.

It would have been easy to succumb to the Limerick pressure but to their credit, the Wildcats stood up and took back control.

They showed great composure and determination in the closing minutes to secure the all-important win.

It finished Limerick Celtics 69, Waterford Wildcats 77.