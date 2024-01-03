Waterford woman to represent Ireland in top tennis tournament

Ireland will be represented at the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup by Sinéad Lohan, a tennis star from Tramore, Waterford.

Lohan will take part in the competition this Autumn after winning the National Indoors Championship on New Year's Eve.

The competition was held in Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin with the Tramore native defeating her opponent Cara Courtney, with a final score of 6-1 to 6-4, WLRFM reports.

In semi-finals Lohan, who is a primary school teacher in Dublin beat full-time tennis academy player, Sarah Hawkshaw 6-4 to 6-4.

Advertisement

According to WLRFM, Lohan is an active member of Tramore Tennis Club, Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, and Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin.

The prestigious Billie Jean King Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup and is the female equivalent of the men's Davis Cup.

The 2024 tournament is the 61st edition of the Cup and will see 12 nations taking part, including Ireland, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.