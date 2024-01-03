Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Waterford woman to represent Ireland in top tennis tournament

Waterford woman to represent Ireland in top tennis tournament
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland will be represented at the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup by Sinéad Lohan, a tennis star from Tramore, Waterford.

Lohan will take part in the competition this Autumn after winning the National Indoors Championship on New Year's Eve.

The competition was held in Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin with the Tramore native defeating her opponent Cara Courtney, with a final score of 6-1 to 6-4, WLRFM reports.

In semi-finals Lohan, who is a primary school teacher in Dublin beat full-time tennis academy player, Sarah Hawkshaw 6-4 to 6-4.

Advertisement

According to WLRFM, Lohan is an active member of Tramore Tennis Club, Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, and Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin.

The prestigious Billie Jean King Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup and is the female equivalent of the men's Davis Cup.

The 2024 tournament is the 61st edition of the Cup and will see 12 nations taking part, including Ireland, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

A 'Single & Ready to Mingle' Walk is happening in Carlow this weekend

 By Michelle Heffernan
Tech 2

Teen gamer becomes the first human to complete Nintendo's classic video game Tetris

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 3

Luke Littler’s route to the World Championship final

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement