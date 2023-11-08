Wednesday's Champions League Preview - Arsenal and Man United in action

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways following their controversial defeat to Newcastle at the weekend.

The Gunners were downed by the Magpies after match officials and VAR reviews concluded that Anthony Gordon's 64th-minute strike should stand despite three separate contentious incidents in the build-up.

The loss saw Arsenal slip to fourth in the league standings but a win at home against Sevilla tonight would all but ensure qualification. Indeed, a victory for Lens in their game against PSV would confirm the Gunners' place in the last sixteen.

Arsenal will be confident of overcoming Diego Alonso's side after getting the better of them at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, largely thanks to a Gabriel Jesus masterclass.

Jesus produced a beautiful bit of skill to turn and release Gabriel Martinelli for the opener before firing a second-half rocket into the top corner to double the Gunners' lead. A late Nemanja Gudelj header made it a nervy finish for the Gunners but they held on to take top spot in the group.

This time around, Gabriel Jesus is not available so it will be interesting to see if Arteta opts for Leandro Trossard or Eddie Nketiah up front.

Thomas Partey remains sidelined with a muscle injury while there are doubts over the aforementioned Nketiah and Martin Odegaard.

Despite these issues, Arsenal should have enough to get the job done tonight, given Sevilla's woeful record in Europe's top-tier competition and the Spanish side's loss of defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Marcos Acuna.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 8pm.

Red Devils

Manchester United will make the trip to Copenhagen tonight knowing only a victory will do.

The Red Devils currently lie one point behind Galatasaray and six behind group leaders Bayern Munich.

With the tough prospect of playing Galatasaray in Istanbul, in the cauldron that is RAMS Park, United will hope to have a two-point advantage over their Turkish counterparts before that game kicks off.

For that to happen, United will need Bayern Munich to do the business over Galatasaray in Group A's other game.

The Turkish side has never beaten Bayern before and a red-hot Harry Kane will be looking to add to his phenomenal start to life with the German side.

The English striker has already notched seventeen goals for Bayern so far including a record-breaking fifteen in his first ten Bundesliga matches. United will hope he's in form again tonight.

However, United will have their work cut out against Copenhagen if the game at Old Trafford is anything to go by. The Red Devils needed a last-minute penalty save from Andre Onana to ensure they held out for a 1-0 victory.

Harry Maguire got the winner that night in the 72nd minute and will likely start given his recent run of good form.

Injury Updates

There was bad news from Erik ten Hag regarding two of United's key players.

"Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries, I don't expect them back before Christmas."

Marcus Rashford will also travel with the squad after being left out against Fulham due to a knock to the leg but is fit for tonight's match.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is a doubt for the hosts who can get themselves right back in the mix for qualification with a win. Three points would see Copenhagen leapfrog United and leave Erik ten Hag's side bottom of the group with two games to play - away to Galatasaray and at home to Bayern.

With a home game coming up against Luton at the weekend, United will look to get the victory they need tonight to put themselves in pole position for a second-place finish in the group.

If they can follow that up with a win over the Hatters on Saturday it would be three wins on the spin for the Red Devils before the international break and perhaps bring some renewed confidence to the squad. Kick-off at the Parken Stadium is also at 8pm.

In the rest of tonight's games, Napoli take on bottom of the group Union Berlin at 17.45pm while table toppers Real Madrid host SC Braga at 8pm in Group C.

In Group D Benfica travel to group leaders Real Sociedad for the 17.45pm kickoff and second-placed Inter are away to FC Salzburg at 8pm.

