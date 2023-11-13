Play Button
Wexford FC to move to a new home

Wexford FC to move to a new home
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Wexford FC are set to leave Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright confirmed today.

The city has plans for the team to move to a 6,000 capacity stadium in town.

Wexford County Council also plans to provide land for Wexford GAA to install a new full-size 4G pitch.

Mr Enright said that the stadium will form part of the plans to house a university and two schools on a 100 acre site which stretches from Killeens to Whiterock Hill.

This comes following the compulsory purchase of Ferrycarrig Park for the motorway project.

Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com

