Wexford FC to move to a new home

Wexford FC are set to leave Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright confirmed today.

The city has plans for the team to move to a 6,000 capacity stadium in town.

Wexford County Council also plans to provide land for Wexford GAA to install a new full-size 4G pitch.

Mr Enright said that the stadium will form part of the plans to house a university and two schools on a 100 acre site which stretches from Killeens to Whiterock Hill.

This comes following the compulsory purchase of Ferrycarrig Park for the motorway project.

