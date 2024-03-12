Willie Mullins' trained State Man wins Cheltenham Champions Hurdle

The Cheltenham Champions Hurdle is heading to Carlow.

Willie Mullins trained State Man has won today's feature race: The Cheltenham Champions Hurdle.

It's Mullins' fourth win in this race, this time with jockey Paul Townend in the hot seat.

It marks Willie Mullins' 96th win at Cheltenham.

Cheltenham is off to a good start for the South East, with Slade Steel winning the opening race of the festival.

The team of Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead found success on the 7/2 winner.

The day's second race was another South East victory, with dream team Willie Mullins and Paul Townend riding Gaelic Warrior to victory, making it two for two so far for the duo today.

For a preview of this year's festival, check out Bagenalstown's Barry Doyle speaking to Beat here.

