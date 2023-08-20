World Athletics Championships: Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m heat

Rhasidat Adeleke won her 400m heat on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Tallaght native clocked a time of 50.80 seconds and is into the semi-finals on Monday night.

Rhasidat Adeleke wins her heat. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sharlene Mawdsley is also into the semis of the same event.

However, Chris O'Donnell is out of the men's 400m after finishing seventh in his heat.

“I’ve absolutely no regrets about this weekend. I’ve exceeded my own expectations and I’ll be going home happy.” Chris O’Donnell gives his thoughts after failing to progress in the Men’s 400m. A great championships for the Sligo man who was part of the Mixed 4x400m Relay team… pic.twitter.com/bumcCssNSP — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 20, 2023

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy compete in the semi-finals of the women's 1500m later on Sunday.

