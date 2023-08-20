Play Button
World Athletics Championships: Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m heat

World Athletics Championships: Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m heat
2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest, Hungary 20/8/2023 Women’s 400m Heats Irelands Rhasidat Adeleke after winning her heat of the Women’s 400m Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Rhasidat Adeleke won her 400m heat on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Tallaght native clocked a time of 50.80 seconds and is into the semi-finals on Monday night.

Rhasidat Adeleke wins her heat. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sharlene Mawdsley is also into the semis of the same event.

However, Chris O'Donnell is out of the men's 400m after finishing seventh in his heat.

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy compete in the semi-finals of the women's 1500m later on Sunday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

